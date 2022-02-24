BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo announced Thursday that Lamydoc, the patriarch of the gorillas at the zoo, passed away.

On February 22nd, Lamydoc was humanely euthanized due to declining health, Gladys Porter Zoo said in a release.

He was about 60 years old, and the Zoo said that in the wild, the life expectancy for lowland gorillas is only 30 to 40 years, and in human care can live beyond 50 years.

“Heart disease, which is common in older gorillas, was detected in Lamydoc about ten years ago,” said Dr. Tom deMaar, the Zoo’s Senior Veterinarian. “We supported his condition medically, just as in human medicine. Additionally, over the past two years, he has been demonstrating symptoms of progressive dementia. Although there was never any evidence that he was experiencing pain, it was obvious that his quality of life was deteriorating with no possibility of improvement.”

Lamydoc arrived at Gladys Porter Zoo in July 1970 when he was only about eight years old, and was accompanied by Katanga, a young female who became his life mate and companion until her euthanasia in 2015 due to cancer, the Zoo added.

Lamydoc had 11 children, two of which are still at the Zoo and care for children of their own.

“Lamydoc was the Gladys Porter Zoo’s original silverback and the inspiration for the Zoo’s logo,” said Dr. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director. “To those of us who were here the day he arrived, he was a solid reflection of the consummate dominant male gorilla. He was independent, confident and full of bravado – the most magnificent male Western lowland gorilla we have ever seen.”

Gladys Porter Zoo said, Lamydoc’s living legacy is carried on through his offspring and the future generation of Western lowland gorillas descending from his bloodline as well as the many lives he touched throughout his long life.