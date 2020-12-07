Gorgas Science Foundation working to preserve research facility in El Cielo, Mexico

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The Gorgas Science Foundation is working towards preserving the legacy of their work in one of the world’s greatest biodiversity hotspots, El Cielo, Mexico.

The Gorgas Science Foundation (GSF) has worked over the years to help students peruse careers in science and preserve wildlife habitats, such as the Sabal Palm Sanctuary in Brownsville. Retired university professor and GSF President, Larry Lof, says the organization started at Texas Southmost College in the 1940s.

During the 1960s the Gorgas Science Society worked on establishing a research station, Rancho del Cielo, in the cloud rainforests of Mexico. Students and volunteers would travel to Mexico and help build and maintain infrastructures while shadowing scientists and researchers studying the rainforests.

Map of El Cielo Biosphere courtesy of the Gorgas Science Foundation

“Little by little the physical plant evolved, and the students were largely involved in helping to create that. So, you may hear from students or run into them and they all proudly say they were involved in working on this cabin or that cabin or working, and they were they for this group of scientists or birders. It was always students at Gorgas Science Society from TSC and then later UTB were always a key part of management of operation and completely always involved in the program,” said Lof.

Lof was among those the first students to travel to El Cielo.” I started as a student in the 1960s and didn’t know when to leave. I was involved in trips to Mexico for the next 40 years,” he said.

As the name implies, parts of the mountain top rainforests are submerged in the clouds for most of the year.

Photograph of El Cielo plants courtesy of the Gorgas Science Foundation

The area is now protected and known as El Cielo Biosphere Reserve after being recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The area amongst the world’s most biodiverse areas.

Trips to El Cielo ceased roughly ten years ago after violence increased in Northern Mexico and travel became insecure. The Rancho del Cielo research site has been maintained throughout the years by staff and the GSF hopes to preserve the facilities for future use.

Photograph of cabin at Rancho del Cielo courtesy of the Gorgas Science Foundation

“It’s the impact that that place has had on so many generations of people,” he said. “We’re trying to save this legacy that was so important to so many students for a time in the future when things come around and we feel more comfortable again about traveling in Mexico.”

A gofundme account has been set up for those wishing to donate to the cause. To donate and read more about El Cielo, click here. The foundation would also like to invite the public to visit Sabal Palm Sanctuary.