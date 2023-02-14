U.S. President Joe Biden visits the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023.(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A Republican-led congressional hearing will be held Wednesday in the South Texas border town of Weslaco.

A delegation of the House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a field hearing titled, “President Biden’s Border Crisis is a Public Health Crisis,” Border Report has learned.

The Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, and Health Subcommittee will hold a joint hearing starting at 6 p.m. CST at the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council at 301 W. Railroad Street in Weslaco.

A list of invited witnesses will be revealed at the event, according to information sent by the subcommittee.

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, is the new chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She will be attending the “field hearing” on Wednesday in Weslaco, according to media reports.

After President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last week, McMorris Rodgers tweeted her support of the HALT Fentanyl Act to “secure the southern border, and give law enforcement the tools they need to keep this lethal poison out of our communities.”

She also tweeted that “5 to 10 percent of the drugs (are) coming from Mexico … we MUST secure the southern border.”

McMorris Rodgers on Jan. 25 hosted a roundtable discussion with the HALT Fentanyl Act original sponsor U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina. Hudson also serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

On Tuesday, Hudson tweeted: “From the economy to the border to national security, the State of our Union continues to be challenged under President Joe Biden and hardworking American families like yours are paying the price.”

Border Report has asked for more information on Wednesday’s hearing. This story will be updated if more information is received.