RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas(ValleyCentral) — At the end of January 2022 Grow with Google announced its partnership with about 20 out of 326 Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI), including South Texas College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

In a press release from Google, $2 million is being invested into HSI semester-long Career Readiness programs where students will be tasked with modules that prepare them for life beyond college.

Grow with Google’s modules are designed to prepare Latinos to pursue digital-skills-based jobs through career workshops and counseling, programs about design thinking, project management, and professional brand building. The class will be offered remotely and in person.

Kamara Jackson, the Director for UTRGV’s Career Center said it is designed to teach students how to interview for a job, how to brand themselves, time management, and how to budget as well.

Students will be able to learn at their own pace. If they’re looking to go back to a module and reflect on it, they will have the ability to do so.

For UTRGV, they’re hoping for 2,500 students to enroll in the program per semester. STC is looking for 1,000.

Both schools have received an overwhelming amount of interest from students though.

“We are extremely excited, honored, and proud to have been selected to take part in this initiative, this Career Readiness initiative. It is very much needed here in the Valley,” said Celinda Salinas, the Director of Career and Employer Services for STC.

Salinas added the announcement came as a surprise to her, but she’s excited to see the program come to fruition.

Jackson is equally as excited as she only recently accepted the job as Director for the Career Center at UTRGV. “The fact that they came here and that they selected the second-largest Hispanic Serving Institution in the United States speaks volumes about being able to understand the value of folks that identify as people of color or in diverse spaces.”

The goal of this program is to train 200,000 Latino students in digital skills by 2025.

Outside of the classroom, Google has also invested $5 million in grants to the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Hispanic Federation.

According to the same Google press release, over 80% of U.S. jobs require digital skills, but 55% of Latinos have little to no training in that field.

The grant is to help members of the Latin community prepare for jobs in the digital economy.

The two organizations granted these funds are looking to reach 5,000+ Hispanic job seekers to train.

Google certificates will be awarded upon completion within three to six months of starting it. The course is available with Spanish subtitles.

For more information on the program, visit their website.