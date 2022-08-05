BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Good Neighbor Settlement House is opening its doors after two years of curbside services.

Good Neighbor Settlement House is a day shelter and soup kitchen in Brownsville that serves the Valley’s unsheltered population.

They are now serving meals all day out of their newly remodeled kitchen and dining room.

Center officials tell us they’re excited to serve the community again with more services.

“Now we have a lot more space so we can have more groups, but also our dining room which before capacity was around 60 people and now we can fit 100 of our clients that they’re going to enjoy, you know, having their meal here, especially right now under you know, such hot weather that we’re experiencing here in the Valley,” said Astrid Rodriguez, Executive director for the Good Settlement Home.

For more information on how you can volunteer, visit the Good Settlement Home website.