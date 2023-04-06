BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville is now being recognized by Target and has a chance to raise funds to help community members in need.

The Good Neighbor Settlement house in Brownsville is known for its charitable work helping the homeless and community members in need.

“Every day we come to work to serve our clients with dignity, with compassion, and always willing to help with a smile,” said Astrid Dominguez, the Executive Director for the Good Neighbor Settlement House.

Dominguez said that last year the non-profit organization served over 300,000 meals, proving the need for the organization’s service is high.

“We are a soup kitchen; we are a food pantry. We also provide a shower program and laundry program for the unsheltered community we have our welcome center receiving migrants,” Dominguez said.

Part of Dominguez’s role is finding funding for the non-profit to help provide the community with services.

“The nonprofit world is a challenge finding the funds to be able to continue doing what we do to continue, you know, with our mission, which is serving our community, supporting our community. So, we have to get creative,” she said.

And as a way of getting creative to seek more help, Dominguez submitted an application for a fundraising program with Target.

“So, there’s a process I went online, I registered the organization in the hopes that hey, you know, we’re going to be selected, and we were. I just got that notice earlier in the year,” she said.

The Target Circle application allows shoppers to cast “votes” which essentially provides funds for organizations across the country.

According to Target’s website, each trip to the store is counted as a vote and when the voting period wraps up, the awards are granted to the nonprofit.

Dominguez said fundraisers like this help the organization, especially after several challenges like the pandemic.

“Anything helps Good Neighbor like any little thing, whether it’s a monetary donation, people’s time, or clothing that you might not be using. So, for the Target Circle opportunity, we’re very excited, and we hope that the community can spread the word,” Dominguez said.