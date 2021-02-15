Good Neighbor Settlement House in need of donations for asylum-seeking migrant influx

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — As more asylum-seeking migrants begin to trickle into the U.S., Good Neighbor Settlement House has begun providing them with hot meals at the Brownsville bus station and is inviting the community to help.

“I feel very happy that I’m finally going with my family,” Mauricio, an asylum seeker said in Spanish.

Mauricio and his daughter have been awaiting asylum from Honduras since 2019.

“I left because of extortion,” he said. “I couldn’t live there.”

They have a three-day journey ahead of them to meet family in Pennsylvania and will be arriving with just the clothes on their back.

“Right now, I don’t have anything,” he said.

One comfort they received before boarding a bus out is a hot meal.

“We’re doing three deliveries: one in the morning, at noon then later at 2:30 p.m.” Good Neighbor Settlement House Assistant Director Belinda Bradford said.

The number of arrivals has steadily increased.

“Before, we would get randomly one maybe three people at the bus station on a monthly basis,” Bradford said. “Now it’s five people, 15 people a day. The biggest crowds we’ve seen is like 50 at one time during the day.”

They work with other nonprofits to help meet the demand and are now taking donations of food, clothes, and cash.

“We could definitely use underwear and socks that are packaged, right now because of the cold weather hoodies or rain ponchos because it’s raining, food that we can cook,” she said.

Due to COVID-19, they can’t accept volunteers but say any help with supplies is appreciated as they expect the numbers of asylum seekers to slowly return to the pre-pandemic weekly range of 300 to 1,000.

To leave a donation, you may visit their website or call them at (956) 542-2368.