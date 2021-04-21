Gonzalez urges SBA to fix grant portal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez along with bipartisan support sent a letter to Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman, calling on the administration to fix the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant portal.

According to the news release, when the website through which venues could apply for relief finally opened on April 8, it immediately crashed.

Congressman Gonzalez supported the Save Our Stages Act which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, promising $16 billion in relief to entertainment venues and businesses.

“These venues play a critical cultural and social role in our country,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “Preserving these businesses means preserving art, music, and a way of life. I’ve joined this bipartisan letter because I recognize that it’s long past time to give relief to these operators.”

Read the full letter to SBA administrator here.