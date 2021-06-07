Gonzalez urges HHS secretary to maximize local media to encourage vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The congressman’s letter urged the department to maximize its outreach to educate and encourage rural and underserved Americans to get vaccinated.

The Biden administration has declared June as “COVID-19 Vaccine Month of Action” in order to accomplish the goal of vaccinating 70% of eligible Americans by July 4, said the news release.

Gonzalez stressed the importance of building confidence in the vaccine as well as reaching those who have not been vaccinated yet: “Local newspapers, radio and television stations are equipped to communicate this important information to those concerned or facing barriers to access the vaccine.”

