Gonzalez urges Biden to re-open southern border bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez called on the Biden administration to provide clear benchmarks to re-open international bridges with Mexico to non-essential travel in light of the recent announcement to extend southern border closures:

“Opening our international bridges is imperative to the wellbeing and full economic recovery of our border communities. The subsequent extensions and ambiguity is frustrating and costly to those living along the border and whose livelihoods depend on cross-border business. We are anxious to see the Biden administration provide clear thresholds and benchmarks for reopening the southern border to non-essential travel. I call on President Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give lawmakers and officials who represent the border a full accounting of this recent decision to prolong border closures and the progress of their binational plan to vaccinate bordering Mexican states.”