Gonzalez secures over $12 million in House Infrastructure Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced the obtainment of $12,384,078 in funding.

The funds are for four key infrastructure projects in Gonzalez’s district in South Texas as part of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure surface transportation reauthorization legislation.

According to the news release, the projects are included in the INVEST in America Act, a transformative five-year, $547 billion surface transportation reauthorization bill that includes selected Member Designated Projects.

“It’s been my mission since arriving to Congress to secure as many resources as possible to spur economic growth and improve our quality of life in the 15th District of Texas,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “The projects that were chosen will help expand trade and tourism, grow our economy, and help South Texas thrive. I look forward to voting for this bill to ensure that federal dollars flow directly to our communities.”

The House is expected to vote on the final passage of the INVEST in America Act on Thursday, July 1, and will then head to the U.S. Senate for consideration, said the news release.