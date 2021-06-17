Gonzalez responds to Governor Abbott’s border wall announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has issued a statement following Governor Greg Abbott’s press conference announcing the construction of a border wall in Texas.

On Wednesday, Gov. Abbott took action to begin construction by signing a letter that provided a $250 million down payment to begin construction of the border wall. He also provided details of how the wall would be funded and on the process.

“These are Texans’ taxpayer dollars that Texans shouldn’t have to be paying for because the federal government has a legal responsibility…to do it, but because they are not doing it, Texas’ taxpayers are having to step up, so that we as a state can protect our citizens,” said Abbott.

Gonzalez responded in part stating: “This misrepresentation of our border community needs to end. I oppose any wall that is an ineffective and waste of taxpayer dollars. We need to be investing in technology to effectively safeguard the border instead of a medieval wall that has been overcome by ladders.”

The congressman also said the federal government would continue to work on achieving an orderly immigration system and to address the root causes of “migration in Central America.”

“Governor Abbott has the chance to stop playing partisan games and help Texans.,” said Gonzalez in the release. “I urge the Governor to make targeted investments in surveillance technology and funding for counties on the frontlines and just north of the border to support law enforcement and border agents rather than throwing money away. If we are going to fix the issues at our border, we must work together.”