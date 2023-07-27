McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – McAllen Independent School District Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez is set to take over as superintendent for Harlingen. The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees announced he was the lone finalist for the position.

The Harlingen position became vacant when Alicia Noyola announced her retirement in May, after two years on the job. Veronica Kortan has been acting as Interim Superintendent since that time.

The district announced it would embark on a nationwide search to fill the vacancy. It turns out they didn’t have to travel very far to find who they thought was the best candidate.

“I am one hundred percent committed to Harlingen, and this is just the twenty-one days that we’re going to wait.”, Gonzalez said. He was referring to state law that says he must wait twenty one days before he is eligible to sign a contract with HCISD.

Gonzalez said the 21 day waiting period will lapse on Aug. 15. At that time, the Harlingen Board of Trustees will meet again. Gonzalez would sign a contract with Harlingen, and then tender his resignation to McAllen ISD. Gonzalez said he anticipated beginning his tenure for Harlingen on Sept. 1.

Gonzalez said he felt that for him and his family, it was the right time to move on, adding, “It’s always a great time as a superintendent to know when it’s time to move on to your next challenge, and I reached that decision as an individual. And I’m going to take my talents to Harlingen CISD.”

In a statement issued by McAllen ISD Board of Trustees President Debbie Aliseda, she thanked Gonzalez for his years of service. Under his stewardship, the district had been awarded several statewide academic distinctions and honors.

According to their website, McAllen ISD earned an “A” rating three times during his tenure. In 2022 the district received a rating of 95, which was the highest score it had ever received.

The news of Gonzalez’ departure came as a surprise to many people.

Sylvia Tanguma, president of the McAllen Federation of teachers, said she found out the news when it was announced.

“I found out through the news, and it did come to me as a shock, because last month there was talk about how we’re going to improve staff salaries for the district.”

Tanguma said the relationship between the superintendent and the union representing school staff had been amicable.

She added Gonzalez was a very good leader and acknowledged the many positive things the district had accomplished while he was superintendent. However, she said salaries for rank and file members had been declining over the last few years.

She pointed to a partnership McAllen ISD entered into with UTRGV. Tanguma said the project needed to be funded annually after the district initially spent $12 million. She added this money could have been better spent compensating the people who helped McAllen ISD achieve the high marks it’s gotten.

“All the employees were right there, doing all the work that needed to be done, and have continued to do all that work that needed to be done to keep the district a top “A” rated district.”

Gonzalez said he saw a lot of potential in Harlingen. He cited the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and a top notch school board as reasons for optimism.

He said the calling and goals of education are the same, no matter where you are.

“As educators, we’re in the dream business. We’re entrepreneurs of the human spirit. Making sure that every child, no matter their circumstances, has the ability to reach their full potential.”

In their statement, the McAllen ISD Board of Trustees said they have a transition plan in place if and when Gonzalez left for Harlingen. They’ve announced there will be a special board meeting Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m. at the McAllen ISD Administration Building. They will discuss the possibility of appointing an acting superintendent at that time.