Gonzalez presents TTBH with $3.7 million in federal funds

MCALLEN, Texas — On Monday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez presented Tropical Texas Behavioral Health (TTBH) $3.7 million in federal funding.

The funding came from the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service Grant Program. TTBH is one of 39 community mental health centers in Texas. It services 34,000 people each year across Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties.

“Here in south Texas now more than ever, it’s vital that we ensure our community has access to quality mental health,” said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

The award will help TTBH reach a larger number of people in need of mental health services and provide higher quality care.