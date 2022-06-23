HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announced new funding for the Hidalgo County Head Start program.

Hidalgo County Head Start will receive $14,797,265 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a news release sent by Gonzalez’s office.

The program’s funding aim is to help low-income families access high-quality child education.

“Every child deserves access to a high-quality education,” said Rep. Gonzalez. “This funding will ensure that our children have access to the tools and resources for a strong start to their educational journey.”

The funds will be allocated toward providing resources for nutrition, health and safety, mental health, education, special services and other social services for the second half of the 2021-2022 program year.

“We are committed to assist families to address trauma and other serious mental issues and challenges they must face after the pandemic and as they continue to address health and safety,” said Teresa Flores, Executive Director of Hidalgo County Head Start Program.