Gonzalez encourages fire departments to apply for Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez encouraged the eligible fire departments in the 15th District of Texas to apply for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) FEMA Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Program.

The application process opened on Jan. 25 and will close on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET.

The purpose of the FP&S Program is to reach high-risk target groups and reduce deaths and injuries caused by fire and fire-related hazards, said the news release.

Funding under FP&S also supports Firefighter Safety as well as Research and Development (R&D) activities. The allocation of FP&S awards is a highly competitive process.

The news release stated that awards are determined based on an applicant’s ability to both address FP&S program priorities and provide the most compelling justification for their need.

To apply, visit www.grants.gov or the FEMA website.

Fire departments or other applicants requiring assistance, please click here or call the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program Help Desk at (866) 274-0960, or email firegrants@fema.dhs.gov.

For additional assistance, Congressman Gonzalez asks to call his office at 956-682-5545.