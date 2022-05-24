SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez will join City of San Juan Mayor Mario Garza, City Manager Benjamin Arjona, and City Commissioners.

According to the news release, officials will celebrate over $9 million in funding coming to the city under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Congressman Gonzalez voted to pass this historic legislation, remaining committed to his mission of delivering funding to the 15th District of Texas to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.