Gonzalez announces $5 million from NSF to UTRGV

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced $5,000,000 in funding from the National Science Foundation to support the establishment of the Center for Multidisciplinary Research Excellence in Cyber-Physical Infrastructure Systems at UTRGV.

The congressman’s press release said the center will partner with the public and private sectors to advance technology transfer and product development in cyber-physical infrastructure systems as well as address gaps in the planning, design, and operation of CIS.

“Innovative research to address and find solutions to our modern problems is integral to the growth of our economy and society,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “I am proud to secure this funding for UTRGV and support our students as they confront our complex infrastructure and answer the questions of tomorrow.”

Two of UTRGV’s priorities are to expand educational opportunities for our students and to conduct research that benefits the Valley,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. “We are grateful for all the individuals at UTRGV and for Congressman Gonzalez for helping to make this grant possible.”