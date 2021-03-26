Gonzalez announces $13.4 million for health centers in district to fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced $9,321,250 for Nuestra Clinica in San Juan, Texas and $4,099,500 for Atascosa Health Center in Pleasanton, Texas as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to the news release, the funding is to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines to the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities across the country.

The funding will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), said the news release.

“I am proud to have supported the American Rescue Plan because it is the bold approach we need to expand access to vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 to those most impacted by this terrible disease,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “I will continue to work to secure resources and funds for the 15th District of Texas to defeat this pandemic and reinvigorate our economy.”

For detailed information on how funding is being distributed to health centers, including an interactive map of which health centers will receive funding, click here.

For information on how HRSA is ensuring equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution click here.