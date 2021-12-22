Golf cart, ATV stolen from Lasara ISD, authorities searching for suspect

LASARA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person that stole two vehicles and caused damage at a Lasara Independent School District (ISD) building.

According to a post, sometime between 5 p.m. on Monday and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, a person stole a golf cart and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from a Lasara ISD building. The person also caused ‘significant’ damage to the building.

Willacy County officials are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident to identify the suspect.

Authorities are asking people in the area to review surveillance footage that they may have at their homes that could have recorded the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at 956-689-5576 extension 4.