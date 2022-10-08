SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island officials expect multiple events this weekend that require some extra steps to manage traffic.

The 34th annual Sandcastle Days is underway and continues through Sunday at Clayton’s Beach Bar, 6900 Padre Blvd. However, two other events are scheduled along Padre Boulevard this weekend, requiring motorists to plan ahead if they intend to visit the Island.

The SPI Pride Parade will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the 2022 Walk for Women Breast Cancer Awareness Walk begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Both routes include Padre Boulevard and other streets.

“Public safety is our number one priority,” Police Chief Claudine O’Carroll said. “We want to ensure that all participants and visitors are safe while enjoying these events.”

The South Padre Island Police Department, along with other city departments, will be working together to manage traffic control barrels and cones that will be placed in areas to enhance the flow of traffic, officials said.

Expect traffic delays before and after the SPI Pride Parade and the Walk for Women events, officials said.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

The SPI Pride Parade will start at 11 a.m. on West Tarpon Street and head north to West Amberjack Street. The parade will turn right on West Amberjack Street to Padre Boulevard and then cross left at the light and head north on Padre Boulevard.

The parade will end at the SPI Convention Center, 7355 Padre Blvd.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

The Walk for Women will begin at 10 a.m. at the SPI Convention Centre before heading south Padre Boulevard to West Amberjack Street. Participants will turn right onto West Amberjack Street and walk to Laguna Boulevard.

The walk will end between West Ling Street and West Marlin Street, along Laguna Boulevard.

Participants will walk to honor breast cancer survivors, fighters and thrivers and remember those who remain in our hearts.