HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 83 Winery in Harlingen and Goat Yoga of South Texas will host the Rio Grande Valley’s premier goat yoga experience

Goat Yoga of South Texas said tickets for the event are available to the public. The group will have certified yoga instructors and of course, the goats.

According to Goat Yoga, goats have a therapeutic essence about them. They have long been shown to increase oxytocin levels, the bonding hormone, increase dopamine levels, decrease cortisol levels, decrease blood pressure, and improve PTSD/depression/anxiety treatment regimens.

The yoga session begins at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at The 83 Winery located at 9211 W. Business 83 in Harlingen.