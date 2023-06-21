Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Karen Garcia from Hidalgo has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship to UTRGV from Essity.

As a leading global hygiene and health company with operations in the Rio Grande Valley, Essity awarded Garcia the scholarship as part of its annual scholarship program for children of employees, according to the company’s news release.

This year, students received a combined total of $76,500 in Essity scholarships to use toward their full-time education at an accredited U.S. or Canadian university.

The recipients were selected based on their academic achievements, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and an outside appraisal.