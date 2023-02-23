BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The newest member of the Gladys Porter Zoo was finally been named by the public and it happened on his first birthday.

The results of the giraffe naming poll online revealed that out of six preselected names, there was a clear winner.

The winning name was Loki and was announced on Loki’s first birthday, Feb. 23. Loki and his entire herd helped reveal the name to the public with an enrichment set up of stacked boxes with plenty of alfalfa.

Throughout the day, Loki and his herd ate away at the alfalfa, ultimately tumbling down the boxes and revealing the name spelled in large green letters which were hidden behind.