Gladys Porter Zoo welcomes two sharks, asks public to help choose their names

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — For the first time since opening, Gladys Porter Zoo welcomed two 5 feet long nurse sharks.

The male sharks arrived from the Mississippi Aquarium and now live in the zoo’s 30,000 Gulf of Mexico tank in the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center.

“They are very much like house cats: they like to relax on the bottom of the ocean, often in groups of two to five and sometimes lying right on top of one another,” states Senior Aquarist Dan Goggin in a press release.

The zoo is asking the public’s help to name the sharks by voting on the following names:

–Oscar

–Fred

–Silver

–Hercules

–Poseidon

–Butch

–Sundance

Voting begins on Friday, March 5. To cast your vote, visit www.gpz.org.

The aquatic animals arrived on January 25th, and the public is encouraged to go visit them.

The zoo also announced extended hours for the spring. From March 5 to April 4, the zoo will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting March 14 thee will extend its weekend hours and close at 5:30 p.m.

The location is working with limited capacity and encourages the public to reserve a slot. It will also require facial coverings for guests older than 6 years old.