BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Amber, a two-year-old capybara, gave birth to three healthy pups at the Gladys Porter Zoo.

Amber gave birth in her habitat in February under the supervision of her keepers and some zoo visitors, a news release from the Gladys Porter Zoo stated. This is the first capybara birth for the zoo staff.

In the early 1970’s, the zoo had capybaras but they never reproduced, the release stated.

“In 2017, we placed an elderly pair of capybara on exhibit. They were very popular with our visitors, but too old to reproduce,” the Zoo’s Curator of Mammals, Walter Dupree says. “What a treat for all of us to have a family of five on exhibit now!”

(Source: Glady’s Porter Zoo press release)

Hercules, the two-year-old offspring, was donated to the zoo in spring of 2022 by the Montgomery Zoo.

“Amber and Hercules became quick companions and she became pregnant a few months after he was released from quarantine,” Glady’s Porter Zoo says in a release.

A Capybara’s gestation period is five months, with litter sizes that range from two to eight pups. At birth they only weigh from two to three pounds, but within 15 months they begin to stand two feet tall and weigh up to 170 pounds.

Capybaras are listed as the largest rodents in the world, however are threatened by poaching and habitat destruction.

Amber, Hercules and their pups are in the exhibit for the public to view, the zoo says.