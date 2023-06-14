BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced a new bear is now on exhibit.

Ben, a four-year-old Andean bear from St. Louis Zoo was transferred to Glady Porter after gaining notoriety for attempting to escape the zoo twice.

According to a press release from the St. Louis Zoo, the Andean bear habitat is most ideal when including a moat rather than a steel mesh door habitat.

During his time at St. Louis Zoo, the team focused on Ben’s ‘specific and unique personality’ is best suited to the habitat at GPZ.

The Brownsville zoo has a long history of working with Andean bears.

“We discovered very early on that he is a very intelligent and adventurous animal. In an extra effort to keep him busy in a positive way, staff have randomized his feeding schedule and make sure to provide him with plenty of enrichment throughout his day,” said Walter DuPree, Curator of Mammals said.

According to Gladys Porter Zoo, Ben completed a customary quarantine in his new exhibit to establish familiarity and build trust with zookeepers.

“In addition, our keepers initiated recall training, using a unique sound to summon Ben to quickly come to a certain area in exchange for a reward. This training is an integral part of a long-term management plan for Ben, and one that seems to delight both keepers and bear alike,” DuPree said.

In Brownsville, Ben’s exhibit features a running stream, a large moat and overhanging cliffs.