BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo is celebrating its newest addition to the community.

The Zoo’s 46-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Dodie, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on July 19.

According to the Zoo staff, the baby is Dodie’s fourth offspring and has established a strong bond with her siblings.

GPZ staff are slowly introducing the newborn to outdoor temperatures, the public exhibit and her older sister, Kade.

“Kade, like many children, showed a bit of jealousy when Dodie first gave birth,” said Walter DuPree, the Zoo’s Curator of Mammals. “Kade now seems to be adjusting to the arrival of her little sister, and it shouldn’t be long before Dodie, Kade and the baby will be a family.”

In the wild, young orangutans will stay with their mothers for up to seven years, as they learn the skills they need to survive on their own.

In GPZ’s 52-year history, there have been 25 successful orangutan births.

The newborn and Dodie can be seen together at the exhibit between 9 and 10:30 a.m.