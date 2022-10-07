BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo unveiled its master plan including improvements to multiple areas of the zoo and an opportunity for expansion.

According to a post from the City of Brownsville, new additions to the zoo include a zip line, new lion exhibit, a nocturnal exhibit and cape hunting dog exhibit.

The zoo also plans to incorporate new viewing areas, stairs and ramps. As well as a small world reimagined, an ocelot encounter, restaurant, event center/tiger renovation, kudu pavilion and a boardwalk — sable/giraffe feeding platform.

Certain facilities will be relocated as part of the plan.

Opportunities for expansion include a hotel, new entry/administration building, more animal exhibits, a tunnel over E. Ringgold Street, a resaca boardwalk and resaca restaurants/retail.

A Facebook post from the City of Brownsville page stated the city is excited about the master plan and continues to extend its support to the Gladys Porter Zoo.