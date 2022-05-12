BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley students will be able to visit Gladys Porter Zoo (GPZ) at no cost this summer!

The Gladys Porter Zoo’s Summer Pass Program returns from a two-year break, allowing each student, from pre-kindergarten to 6th grade, to receive free admission into the Zoo.

Every school district, charter school, and private school will receive a pass.

With the paid admission of one adult, each group is allowed up to four children to enter with a pass.

This program will allow students the opportunity to visit the Zoo and learn more about wildlife from around the world.

With the return of the program, GPZ officials are hoping students will once again take advantage of the opportunity to visit the Zoo with their families.

The summer is a great time when you’re a kid. It’s time for fun and memorable experiences to share with friends when you go back to school. I still remember the teacher’s question after summer break: ‘What did you do this summer?’ We want the Zoo to be part of the wonderful summer experience. We spend every day ensuring the animals are healthy and ready knowing that families are coming to see them and learn more about them. We are inviting everyone to the Zoo this summer. Education Curator, Sergio Garcia

Gladys Porter Zoo has added many new and exciting features, including playful river otters and animal feeding experiences!

