BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced they will begin a new dynamic pricing model beginning today, March 10.

The zoo’s news release says admission prices will vary through July, depending upon the day of the week.

Zoo officials say the price fluctuation is currently used by various attractions across the U.S. and is intended to encourage visitors from Monday through Thursday when that attraction is generally less crowded.

Through July, adult prices will now range from $14 to $19. Child prices will range from $8 to $13 and senior prices will range from $12 to $17. Children under the age of two will still be free.

Source: Gladys Porter Zoo Facebook.

In addition, Lonestar cardholders will be offered discounted admission prices on Wednesdays of each week, and on select Sundays each month. With the discount, up to four people per cardholder can benefit from lower prices at the gate.

“Since 90% of its operating income comes is derived from admission sales, this adjustment is needed to maintain a world-class facility, purchase nutritious food for the zoo’s 1,600 inhabitants, and retain top-notch experts by paying competitive wages,” the zoo said in a news release.

To find out more about the changes, visit the zoo’s new dynamic pricing calendar.