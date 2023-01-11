BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo is offering a discounted admission at its annual Winter Texan Discount Day in February.

The discount day will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Winter Texans can enter the zoo at a fee of $8 with proof of out-of-state residence, such as a driver license or passport.

Free train tours will be available throughout the day beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. At the event, the zoo will be giving all Winter Texans a coupon to redeem a cup of coffee.

The zoo opens its doors at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. It is located on 500 E. Ringgold St. in Brownsville.