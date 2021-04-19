Gladys Porter Zoo to host virtual Party for the Planet

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The Gladys Porter Zoo celebrates Earth Day by hosting virtual Party for the Planet.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 24th on both Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m.

The celebration is designed to teach the public about the many ways they can take action to help protect the Earth. The Zoo will highlight conversation topics on Earth’s natural resources along with lessons and activities.

In addition to the virtual event, the Zoo will offer a pick-up addition to the event. The public is encouraged to pick up their own Pollinator Rescue Kit.

Pollinators are declining due to habitat loss, each kit is promoted to help pollinators such as butterflies and bees. The Pollinator Rescue Kit will contain some of the supplies needed to participate in the activities presented during the virtual event.

The kits can be collected on Earth Day, April 22nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kits are limited to one per child, while supplies last.

Each vehicle will have the opportunity to win a five-gallon native tree to plant at their home. Fifty trees will be given away courtesy of a grant from the Apache Corporation.