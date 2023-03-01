Photo by Tom Symlie, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In observance of Ocelot Conservation Day, Gladys Porter Zoo will host fun activities for children and informational tables this weekend.

Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge will teach the public about ocelots and the threats they face.

The event will be held this Sunday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities include a scavenger hunt, games, an ocelot dress-up station, ocelot crafts and raffles. Additionally, there will be a variety of informational tables, exhibits, and presentations featuring ocelot conservation.