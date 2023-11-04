BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its future Soaring Eagle Zipline.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Gladys Porter Zoo located at 500 E. Ringold Street.

The ceremony will showcase the future site of the Soaring Eagle Zipline, which will be completed by late summer of 2024.

“This is the first of many projects detailed in Phase I of the Zoo’s new master plan, which was accepted by the Brownsville City Commission in late 2022,” Zoo officials said.

The zipline will take guests up to 120 feet up in the air, above the treetops and at its highest point will capture the view of the Rio Grande and Mexico.

The attraction will return guests to the starting point at speeds up to 35mph. Zoo officials said guests can view the zoo and its surrounding areas from a new perspective and capture the beauty of the South Texas landscape.