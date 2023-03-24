BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo announced its annual Bunny Corral and Animal Play Day.

Easter weekend, April 8 and 9, guests can visit the Bunny Corral, which will be across from Small World, where zoo staff will set up a snug corral for visitors to enjoy.

The bunnies will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and staff will be available to answer bunny-related questions.

On Sunday, free foam bunny masks will be available for the first 50 children that visit the zoo.

Animal Play Days are when zoo animals are given an enrichment item that has a specific theme. The enrichments are performed on a daily basis and are vital to the health and well-being of the animals.

All activities are free to visitors with paid regular admission or zoo membership. For more information, call (956) 546-7187.