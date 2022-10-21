BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ a two-day Halloween event with carnival-style games, treat stations, a cake walk, and an aquatic exhibit.

The family-friendly event begins is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, on Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Zoo members are allowed into the event one hour early at 5 p.m. on both days.

Pre-sale tickets are available to purchase at the Gladys Porter Zoo front gate for $2.50 per person. On the days of the event, ticket prices will increase to $3.50. Zoo members can enter for free.

Members need to bring their membership cards and a valid driver’s license to receive free entry.

For more information, visit the Gladys Porter Zoo website or call (956) 546-7187.

Families are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes.