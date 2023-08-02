BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo is partnering up with H-E-B to host their 19th annual Kids Appreciation Day.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the zoo. Parents can pick up a coupon for one child free, from ages 2 to 13, with a paid adult admission at any H-E-B Brownsville location.

The coupons are only valid for that day.

Children will receive a passport to check out the various activity stations around the zoo. The first 1,000 children who receive their passports will also get a goodie bag filled with school supplies.

“The Zoo is a big supporter of education. Being able to distribute 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to our Valley students is something we look forward to every year,” said Cynthia Garza-Galvan, Marketing.

For more information contact the Zoo office at (956) 546-7187.