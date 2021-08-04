Gladys Porter Zoo to give away 1,000 back-to-school backpacks

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Gladys Porter Zoo is extending an invitation to join their Kid’s Appreciation Day event where they will be giving away back-to-school backpacks to school-aged children.

For the past 18 years, the Gladys Porter Zoo (GPZ) has held a Kid’s Appreciation Day to thank the community for their support and help prepare them for back-to-school time.

Last year, the event was not possible due to the pandemic, however, this year the event will be held tomorrow, August 5 at 6 p.m. with modifications.

Instead of having activities for the kids around the zoo, the staff at GPZ has prepared a drive-thru event that will extend into a virtual event the following weekend.

Rio Grande Valley families with school-aged children are invited to pick up one of 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies, an activity book, a child’s pass to the zoo, and a raffle ticket for a virtual raffle. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

“That raffle will be for [a] Saturday virtual event. So, each child that has that ticket, we suggest you hold on to that ticket and watch that virtual event on Saturday to see if you’ve won any additional prizes,” said Marketing Coordinator, Alejandra Rodriguez.

Prizes will include bikes and additional school supplies, all purchased with the help of H-E-B, Brownsville Public Utilities Board, City of Brownsville, TX – Municipal Government, Digital 101.5, and KVEO.

The event will stream on Facebook and YouTube and will feature animal encounters and presentations about bike safety, healthy diets, and more.

“This is also our 50th year in this community and what better way to show that appreciation to those families and those kids to help give back, particularly with the school year coming up,” said Rodriguez.

The event will go on until 8:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.