Gladys Porter Zoo recounts memory of Betty White, her work in animal advocacy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo (GPZ) is recounting its memory of Betty White, reminding the community of her efforts in animal and zoo advocacy.

Following Betty White’s death, Friday at age 99, GPZ honored her work as an advocate for conservation and “the good work that zoos do” through a post on social media.

Long time friends with Gladys, the founder of GPZ, White was a great supporter of the Rio Grande Valleys’ local zoo.

The zoo expressed its deep sympathies stating ” our hearts are saddened by the sad news we received… the world lost an incredible human being.”

GPZ also shared an image of White alongside Gladys with a quote by White advocating for zoos.

Courtesy: Gladys Porter Zoo via Facebook

Gladys Porter Zoo continues its conservation mission that White advocated so tirelessly for by contributing to various conservation projects to preserve endangered species such as Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, Western lowland gorillas, and Philippine crocodiles, according to the GPZ website.