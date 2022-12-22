BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many prepare for freezing temperatures brought by an arctic blast, the Gladys Porter Zoo is also taking measures to ensure the safety of its animals.

A cold front is expected to slice through the Valley overnight Thursday, with wind chill temperatures expected to reach as low as 10 to 20 degrees early Friday. With such a drastic drop in temperature, some might wonder what will happen to animals in the zoo.

ValleyCentral spoke with Walter Dupree, the mammal curator for Gladys Porter Zoo, who said the zoo is equipped with heated buildings for these situations.

“Almost every one of our exhibits has a building behind it and all of them are heated,” Dupree said. “We’ve made sure that we’ve got radiant heaters or electric heaters in each of the buildings and we’ve got some back up measures, generators and stuff, in case the electricity goes off like it did two years ago.”

(Photo Gladys Porter Zoo)

Dupree added that the zoo didn’t lose any animals during the blackout freeze in February 2021, but that didn’t stop them from taking enhanced measures. So, each of the buildings now have an extra radiant heater.

“That gave us a wake-up call,” he said. “We’re confident, but there’s always a bit of nagging doubt that we’re going to miss something, which is a good thing because it means we go back over and over and over to check.”

Not only is the zoo staff trained for these situations, but Dupree said the animals are too.

“We train them every day, that’s what we train for,” Dupree said. “As far as manual labor, I can’t go pick up a giraffe, or a rhino, or a lion. So we train them to come in.”

With each animal having their own set of needs, some may bring a unique challenge. Dupree said that the challenge with giraffes is particularly difficult, because if the heater is placed on the top of the building, it won’t reach their lower extremities. To combat this, the zoo staff has to make sure the heat “goes from floor to ceiling, or pretty close to it,” he said.

Other animals have a more traditional way of getting warm, with Dupree saying staff will look through the windows to see the gorillas bundled up in blankets and sheets.

The zoo is expected to remain open this weekend, but Dupree warns that some animals may be taking shelter.

“Giraffes can go out in 50-degree weather if it’s bright and sunny like today, but if its cloudy and overcast they can’t go out under 55,” he said. “Tigers can be out, lions can be out, the great apes cannot.”

With the zoo beginning its preventive measures, Dupree urged the public to take care of their pets too, given the severity of this cold front.

“We worry about our animals, and everyone out there ought to be worrying about theirs too,” he said. “This is going to be a pretty nasty cold front, and unfortunately it’s coming in quickly.”