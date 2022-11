BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will be offering a discount for veterans this weekend.

According to a post by Gladys Porter Zoo, all veterans, retirees, active duty and reserve military members and family will be eligible for the discount.

Admission cost will be $3, according to the post, and individuals must present a military ID, retiree ID or VA card at the gate.

The discount starts on Friday and lasts through Sunday, the zoo stated.