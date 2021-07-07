Gladys Porter Zoo mourns Noj the tiger

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Gladys Porter Zoo announced the passing of its 13-year-old tiger, Noj on Wednesday.

The zoo announced that Noj was “humanely euthanized,” after being under intense medical care for three years, according to a press release.

Noj was under a special diet for those three years to help treat his thyroid and pancreatic insufficiencies.

“Noj was unique among tigers and will always hold a special place in our hearts. We looked forward to being greeted by his playful chuffs every day,” said Mark Echevarria, Associate Curator of Gorillas and Carnivores.

The zoo explained in a statement that Noj responded well to his keepers, possessive over food, and enjoyed lazing in the sun. Noj interacted normally with his sister Hobbs and his unrelated buddy, Neb.