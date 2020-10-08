Gladys Porter Zoo modifies hours from October 9 to October 12

Gladys porter zoo.JPG

Gladys Porter Zoo logo (Source: Gladys Porter Zoo/Facebook)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Gladys Porter Zoo will be extending their hours from Friday, October 9 to Monday, October 12.

The zoo will be opening Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday to Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a release.

Officials say capacity will still be limited. Visitors and members are encouraged to make reservations. The release states walk-ups will be accepted if the time slot is not sold out.

The zoo has implemented measures since June 8 to ensure the safety of their visitors.

For reservations or more information on GPZ events, visit their website.

