Gladys Porter Zoo introduces its two newest members

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A baby dromedary camel and baby reticulated giraffe made their zoo exhibit debut after a couple of months of being born.

Giraffe parents Pricilla and CJ welcomed a healthy male calf on June 14. The baby giraffe joined another calf in the exhibit.

COURTESY: Gladys Porter Zoo

There are less than 10,000 reticulated giraffes remaining in the wild, according to Gladys Porter Zoo (GPZ).

“Any birth of these magnificent animals is an event, but hopefully it will help us sustain a population that will need help in the future. Their future survival in the wild is grim unless all of us band together to celebrate the births of our giraffes and learn what we can all do to help them,” stated Walter Dupree, Curator of Mammals.

This giraffe species is listed as endangered, and where the numbers have decreased by 50% in the last 30 years, according to GPZ.

COURTESY: Gladys Porter Zoo

The baby camel was born on March 16 and hasn’t been on exhibit because it was with its mother, Jenny, behind the scenes.

“For a first-time mom, Jenny has been doing a great job. Her maternal instincts kicked in immediately which is the best case scenario we could hope for. It’s always best for the parents to raise their young rather than staff having to step in,” said Dupree.