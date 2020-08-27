Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Gladys Porter Zoo showcases new otter exhibit

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—In Otter News! The Gladys Porter Zoo hosted a virtual ribbon cutting to showcase their new exhibit.. the otterbahn.

The otterbahn will be the home to North American river otters, according to the zoo.

Tallulah and Imnaha will be making their public debut in their brand new exhibit on August 28th. 

The zoo will be open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North American river otters are semi-aquatic mammals that spend most of their time in the water, according to the zoo.

They have thick, protective fur to help them keep warm while swimming in cold waters. They have short legs, webbed feet, and long, streamlined bodies for fast swimming.  A powerful tail acts as a rudder and facilitates fast, agile turns.

To make your reservation or for more information, visit the zoo’s website.

