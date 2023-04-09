BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Throughout the Easter weekend, the Gladys Porter Zoo has the annual Bunny Corral and Animal Play Day for visitors.

Guest can enjoy the Bunny Corral from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday to get the chance to pet the fuzzy cotton tail, bunnies.

Free foam bunny masks will be available for the first 50 children to visit on Easter day.

Animal play days events are scheduled on Easter for the Zoo animals by gifting them Easter themed novel food and play items to entertain and bring out their curiosity.

All activities are free for the visitors with a paid admission or Zoo membership. For more information, contact the Gladys Porter Zoo at (956) 546-7187.