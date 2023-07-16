BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The soaring heat is impacting everyone, including animals at the Gladys Porter Zoo.

Zoo personnel said they’re doing all they can to keep the animals safe.

Zookeepers used blocks of ice and frozen foods to make sure animals were kept cool. T.C. Smith, Associate Curator for Carnivores and Gorillas said staff took their cues from animals while keeping their natural behavior in mind.

“You want, for each species, to think about what they do in the wild to cope with heat. And then you want to help re-create those circumstances as much as possible,” Smith said

That means the zoo had to get creative and think outside the icebox. Smith said tigers were given bubble baths to coax them into the water. Gorillas had their food served on plates floating along the moat in their enclosure to encourage them to forage in the water.

Smith added that animals that come from arctic climates aren’t exposed to the heat and have climate controlled enclosures that recreate their natural habitat.

She added it was important to be vigilant about the well-being of all the animals the zoo takes care of.

“You’re also going to have to be really observant throughout the day. Am I seeing signs of over-heating?, Do I need to bring these animals in?,” Smith said.

Smith said she understood people can be disappointed when they visit the zoo and find some animals aren’t on display. She hoped patrons recognized the priority for the zoo is the safety and well-being of the animals.

“I want the folks who visit the zoo to be able to enjoy their beauty, their majesty. I trust that they will understand that if it’s healthier to have him off exhibit for fifteen minutes to an hour, that they’ll understand that I had to do that in the heat of the day,” Smith said.