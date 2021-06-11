Gladys Porter Zoo debuts baby giraffe

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Friday the Gladys Porter Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe to their exhibit.

The female giraffe is just shy of two months old and is said to be adjusting well to her new home on only her second day on display.

The young giraffe does not have a name yet and the zoo said they plan to hold a contest soon in naming the giraffe.

In the meantime, GPZ is inviting families to check out their celebration of World Giraffe Day.

“The weather this spring has been absolutely gorgeous and it’s not too hot yet, it’s a good time to come to the zoo. We’ll be doing International Giraffe Day on June 19 and 20. We’ll have certain activities for the kids, teaching them about giraffe conservation,” said Dr. Thomas deMaar, DVM, Gladys Porter Zoo.

To learn more about Glady’s Porter Zoo’s plans for World Conservation Day, click here.