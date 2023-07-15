BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo is celebrating Houston, the endangered Galapagos Tortoise’s 100 birthday.

The celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with a cake specifically made for Houston and her tortoise friends.

Guests can also enjoy free snow cones from noon to 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Houston is known as a Volcan Darwin giant tortoise who arrived in the United States in 1928 from the Galapagos Islands.

She has been in the zoo’s care since 1985. According to the Gladys Porter Zoo, the Galapagos Tortoise can live up to anywhere between 150 and 200 years old.